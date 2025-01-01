About this product
THC: 42%
TERPENES 4.2%
LINEAGE: GMOoz x Coup d'etat
TASTE: Diesel, Earthy, Woody
FEELING: Energized, Creative, Euphoric
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Made with GMooz flower by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Coup d'etat hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
GMOoz is a potent hybrid strain blending the best of GMO and OZ Kush. It offers an earthy, diesel-like flavor with an aroma to match, creating a bold sensory experience. Known for its uplifting effects, GMOoz leaves you feeling relaxed and euphoric, making it ideal for unwinding. Perfect for those seeking a balanced, yet comfortable high.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, With its primary terpenes of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene. This flavor is like a delightful rollercoaster ride for your taste buds - think citrusy, earthy, funky, and sweet notes with a hint of woody goodness
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Submerge 1 gram Preroll- GMOoz x Coup d'etat
NASHAPre-rolls
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
