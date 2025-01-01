THC: 43%



TERPENES: 2.5%



INSIDE: GovernMint Oasis x G-MOB



TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Minty, Gassy, Earthy



FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calm



FARM: Bandwagon Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown



PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks/Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with GovernMint Oasis flower cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens and G-MOB hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Purple City Genetics does it again with their GMO and Gush Mints cross: GovernMint Oasis. It gives off a strong aroma of cream, garlic, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. GovernMint Oasis imparts a bevy of indica benefits, including a strong, sedating body high and mental calm.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



G-MOB is another cult favorite strain bred by Biovortex. A cross between GMO and Banana Dog (Banana OG X Blackdog), this dreamy indica-dominant strain delivers a relaxing, euphoric high, perfect for soothing chronic pain and depressive thoughts. G-MOB’s flavor profile leans savory, with notes of garlic, diesel fuel, coffee grounds, and sweet earth with a hint of pine.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



GMOB hash by Mattole valley sungrown.

