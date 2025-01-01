About this product
THC: 43%
TERPENES: 2.5%
INSIDE: GovernMint Oasis x G-MOB
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Minty, Gassy, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calm
FARM: Bandwagon Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks/Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with GovernMint Oasis flower cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens and G-MOB hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.
Purple City Genetics does it again with their GMO and Gush Mints cross: GovernMint Oasis. It gives off a strong aroma of cream, garlic, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. GovernMint Oasis imparts a bevy of indica benefits, including a strong, sedating body high and mental calm.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
G-MOB is another cult favorite strain bred by Biovortex. A cross between GMO and Banana Dog (Banana OG X Blackdog), this dreamy indica-dominant strain delivers a relaxing, euphoric high, perfect for soothing chronic pain and depressive thoughts. G-MOB’s flavor profile leans savory, with notes of garlic, diesel fuel, coffee grounds, and sweet earth with a hint of pine.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
GMOB hash by Mattole valley sungrown.
Submerge 1 gram Preroll - GovernMint Oasis x GMOB
NASHAPre-rolls
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
