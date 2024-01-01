Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Molotov Cocktail x Molotov Cocktail
by NASHA
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
Molotov Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Gas Mask. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Molotov Cocktail is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Molotov Cocktail typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Molotov Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Molotov Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
