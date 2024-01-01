Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Molotov Cocktail x Molotov Cocktail

by NASHA
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
About this product

THC: 40%
TERPENES: 2.6%
TASTE: Tropical, Spicy, Gas
FEELING: Relaxed, euphoric, inspired
FARM: Clear Water Farms, Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Molotov Cocktail flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Molotov Cocktail hash by Sabertooth Farms.

Molotov Cocktail is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Sour Diesel X Gas Mask strains, creating a a tangy and nutty citrus-herbal taste with an intensely spicy diesel scent.

Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.

Molotov Cocktail hash cultivated by Sabertooth Farms, located in the beautiful forests of Humboldt county, is an organic cannabis farm cultivating living soil in order to produce the finest trichome coated, terpene full flowers.

Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.

About this strain

Molotov Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Gas Mask. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Molotov Cocktail is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Molotov Cocktail typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Molotov Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Molotov Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

