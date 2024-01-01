About this product
THC: 33%
TERPENES: 3.5%
LINEAGE: Molotov Cocktail x Mothers Milk
TASTE: Earthy, Herbal, Spicy
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens, Mattole Valley Sugrown
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil"Made with Molotov Cocktail flower by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Mothers Milk live hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens
Molotov Cocktail is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful Sour Diesel X Gas Mask strains.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates."
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
