THC: 41%

TERPENES: 1.4%

LINEAGE: Muel Fuel x GovernMint Oasis

TASTE: Diesel, Garlic, Sweet

FEELING: Sedated, Comforted

FARM: Terrapin Farms, Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

"Made with Muel Fuel flower cultivated cultivated by Alpenglow Farms and GovernMint Oasis hash cultivated by Clear Water Farms



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Mule Fuel is a potent hybrid strain bred from GMO and Lurch, known for its bold flavor and deeply relaxing effects. Its taste leans earthy and gassy, with pungent notes of diesel, garlic, and a subtle sweetness that lingers on the finish. The aroma is equally loud, offering a skunky, fuel-forward bouquet with hints of spice and musk. Mule Fuel delivers a heavy-hitting body high that promotes calm, contentment, and mental stillness, making it ideal for evening use. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its sedative and soothing character.



Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Purple City Genetics strikes gold once more, birthing the marvelous GovernMint Oasis from the fusion of GMO and Gush Mints. This sensational strain exudes a potent fragrance of cream, garlic, and fuel. Prepare for a wave of indica goodness with GovernMint Oasis, as it gifts you a powerful, body-soothing high and a tranquil state of mind.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

