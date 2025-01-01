"

THC: 40%

TERPENES: 3.5%

LINEAGE: Peanut Butter Runtz x Modified Bananas

TASTE: Gassy, Fruity, Banana

FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed

FARM: East Mill Creek farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil"Made with Peanut Butter Runtz flower by East Mill Creek and Modified Bananas live hash cultivated by Mattole Valley.



Peanut Butter Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain produced by crossing Runtz and Peanut Butter Breath. This hybrid leans towards the indica side and is cherished for its delightful combination of effects and flavors. With genetics that are approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa, Butter Runtz offers a balanced high that tends to be more relaxing and sedating. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Butter Runtz features a flavor profile characterized by sweet, buttery, and fruity notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is typically myrcene, contributing to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits.



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Bred by Biovortex, Modified Bananas is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture."

read more