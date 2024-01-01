THC:45%

TERPENES: 2.6%

LINEAGE: Strawberry Bomb x Modified Bananas

TASTE: Sweet, Tropical, Earthy

FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Relax

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Strawberry Bomb flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Modified Bananas hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Strawberry Bomb is an exciting combination of THC Bomb and Strawnana strains. It packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody, sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Modified Bananas, a strain by Biovortex, is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. It's strain stands out for its for its spicy aroma complemented by a distinct yet tropical flavor profile. This unique combination delights the senses and promotes a feeling of inspiration and euphoria, making it popular among those seking a boosdt in creativity and mood.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

Show more