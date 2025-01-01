THC: 40%

TERPENES 2.4%

LINEAGE: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Made with Strawnana hash and flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid renowned for its luscious, fruit-forward profile and soothing effects. A genetic masterpiece created by crossing the sweet and candy-like Bubble Gum with the tropical, creamy Banana Kush, this strain offers a delightful combination of flavors reminiscent of a fresh fruit smoothie. Known for its universally appealing taste, Strawberry Banana delivers a burst of sweetness with subtle earthy undertones, making it a favorite among flavor connoisseurs.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

