About this product
THC: 40%
TERPENES 2.4%
LINEAGE: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Made with Strawnana hash and flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid renowned for its luscious, fruit-forward profile and soothing effects. A genetic masterpiece created by crossing the sweet and candy-like Bubble Gum with the tropical, creamy Banana Kush, this strain offers a delightful combination of flavors reminiscent of a fresh fruit smoothie. Known for its universally appealing taste, Strawberry Banana delivers a burst of sweetness with subtle earthy undertones, making it a favorite among flavor connoisseurs.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Strawnana x Strawnana
NASHAPre-rolls
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
