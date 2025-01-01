THC: 42 %

TERPENES 2.6%

INSIDE: Street Canal Runtz x Grape Pie

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Street Canal Runtz flower by Clear Water Farms and Grape Pie hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown. A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Originally bread by Purple City Genetics, Canal Street runtz is a delightful blend go THB Bomb and Pre-64 Runtz. This strain is perfect for boosting creativity alongside a dose of happiness and euphoria— perfect for unlocking inspiration and uplifting your mood. It’s honey-sweet and earthy flavors provide a smooth, enjoyable experience with ever puff.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Grape Pie is a flavorful hybrid created by crossing Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. This strain delivers a soothing blend of relaxation and happiness, ideal for unwinding. Its sweet, fruity aroma and flavor profile features rich nots of grapes and berries with a subtle hint of spice.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

