THC: 38%

TERPENES: 2.9%

LINEAGE: Upgrade x Queens Chem

TASTE: Pine, Diesel, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Upgrade flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Queens Chem hash cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Upgrade is a cross between Ice Cream Cake and Gush Mints. It boasts a rich, dessert-like flavor with notes of vanilla, creamy mint, and hints of earthy spice. Its aroma is equally as enticing with a blend of sugary sweetness and mint. This strain delivers a soothing wave of relaxation and promotes an uplifting mood and inspires creativity.



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Queens Chem pays homage to it’s roots in the Chemdawg phenotype offering flavor notes ranging from the aromatic earthy pine zest to a redolent diesel. This blend offers a euphoric high accompanied by stress alleviating relaxation.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

