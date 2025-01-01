INSIDE: Gush Mints x G-MOB

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Minty, Gassy, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calm

FARM: Bandwagon Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks/Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Gush Mints Flower by Bandwagon

GMOB hash by Mattole valley sungrown



Gush Mints



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Gush Mints is a cross of the Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers) strains. It gets its name from its bold scent and flavor that mimics sweet and fruity candy with a minty tropical kick and a light herbal undertone. This indica-dominant hybrid strain delivers a happy yet relaxing body high.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



G-MOB is another cult favorite strain bred by Biovortex. A cross between GMO and Banana Dog (Banana OG X Blackdog), this dreamy indica-dominant strain delivers a relaxing, euphoric high, perfect for soothing chronic pain and depressive thoughts. G-MOB’s flavor profile leans savory, with notes of garlic, diesel fuel, coffee grounds, and sweet earth with a hint of pine.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



