Submerge 1g Hash-Infused Preroll - Gush Mints x G-MOB

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

INSIDE: Gush Mints x G-MOB
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Minty, Gassy, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calm
FARM: Bandwagon Farms, Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: 3 Creeks/Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Gush Mints Flower by Bandwagon
GMOB hash by Mattole valley sungrown

Gush Mints

Bred by Purple City Genetics, Gush Mints is a cross of the Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers) strains. It gets its name from its bold scent and flavor that mimics sweet and fruity candy with a minty tropical kick and a light herbal undertone. This indica-dominant hybrid strain delivers a happy yet relaxing body high.

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.

G-MOB is another cult favorite strain bred by Biovortex. A cross between GMO and Banana Dog (Banana OG X Blackdog), this dreamy indica-dominant strain delivers a relaxing, euphoric high, perfect for soothing chronic pain and depressive thoughts. G-MOB’s flavor profile leans savory, with notes of garlic, diesel fuel, coffee grounds, and sweet earth with a hint of pine.

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
