About this product
INSIDE: First Klass Funk flower by Sabertooth farms and Strawnana hash
TASTE: Sweet, Savory, Gassy
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed
FARM: Humboldt
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with First Klass Funk flower by Sabertooth farms and Strawnana hash.
First Klass Funk is created by Compound Genetics from crossing GMO with Jet Fuel Gelato It's funky aroma has a heavy gassy-garlic stench, with notes of mint amidst lemon-pepper spices. The taste is just as funky, loaded with flavors of garlic and gas. The saving grace is in the blessings of mint and the lemon-pepper aftertaste.
It is a slightly Indica-dominant. strain, users report an intense psychoactive euphoria, with some noting enhanced sensory input.
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an Indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
