INSIDE: First Klass Funk flower by Sabertooth farms and Strawnana hash



TASTE: Sweet, Savory, Gassy



FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed



FARM: Humboldt



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with First Klass Funk flower by Sabertooth farms and Strawnana hash.



First Klass Funk is created by Compound Genetics from crossing GMO with Jet Fuel Gelato It's funky aroma has a heavy gassy-garlic stench, with notes of mint amidst lemon-pepper spices. The taste is just as funky, loaded with flavors of garlic and gas. The saving grace is in the blessings of mint and the lemon-pepper aftertaste.



It is a slightly Indica-dominant. strain, users report an intense psychoactive euphoria, with some noting enhanced sensory input.



Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an Indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.