About this product

Made with Wedding Cake flower cultivated by Grouse Valley farm and Grape Sundae hash cultivated Indoors.



Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent Indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper.



Grape Sundae is a cross between Sundae Driver and Grape Ape.



Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor.



Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly Indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety.



OUR PROPRIETARY BLEND OF FLOWER AND IN-HOUSE PRODUCED COLD WATER HASH, DELIVERS THE HIGHEST AMOUNT OF MELT HASH IN EACH PREROLL POSSIBLE, TO ENSURE A POWERFUL AND SMOOTH SMOKE.



