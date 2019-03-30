About this product

Cultivated at Humboldt Sacred Roots farms, CA



In-house, a one-of-a-kind blend of Sundae Driver & Wedding Crasher strains. While Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor, the Wedding Crasher adds earthy, sharp, and gassy highlights and a rich berry finish. Together, they provide The effects that will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.