NASHA
Sundae Crasher Green Powder Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated at Humboldt Sacred Roots farms, CA
In-house, a one-of-a-kind blend of Sundae Driver & Wedding Crasher strains. While Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor, the Wedding Crasher adds earthy, sharp, and gassy highlights and a rich berry finish. Together, they provide The effects that will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
In-house, a one-of-a-kind blend of Sundae Driver & Wedding Crasher strains. While Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor, the Wedding Crasher adds earthy, sharp, and gassy highlights and a rich berry finish. Together, they provide The effects that will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!