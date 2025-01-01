About this product
POTENCY: 71%
TERPENES: 4.3%
LINEAGE: Black Cherry Punch x Tropical Cookies
TASTE: Cherry, Spice, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxed, Soothed
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
TERPENES: 4.3%
LINEAGE: Black Cherry Punch x Tropical Cookies
TASTE: Cherry, Spice, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxed, Soothed
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
POTENCY: 71%
TERPENES: 4.3%
LINEAGE: Black Cherry Punch x Tropical Cookies
TASTE: Cherry, Spice, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxed, Soothed
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
TERPENES: 4.3%
LINEAGE: Black Cherry Punch x Tropical Cookies
TASTE: Cherry, Spice, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxed, Soothed
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Super Boof, a vibrant hybrid born from Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, delivers a flavorful punch of sweet cherry, citrus zest, and subtle herbal funk. Its aroma mirrors the taste—fruity and slightly gassy with hints of creamy berries and spice. This strain offers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz and settles into a soothing body calm without heavy sedation. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, contributing to its mood-boosting, relaxing, and slightly euphoric effects.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item