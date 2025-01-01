About this product
THC: 677 mg
TERPENES: 2.7%
MELT SCALE: 65%
LINEAGE: Maui Pineapple x Super Sour D
TASTE: Fruity, Diesel, Tangy
FEELING: Euphoric, Focused, Creative
FARM: Full Moon Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Organic
Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.
Super Sour Pineapple is a vibrant sativa-dominant cannabis strain born from the energetic union of Super Sour D and Maui Pineapple. This tropical powerhouse delivers a pungent aroma of sharp citrus, diesel, and ripe pineapple, with a flavor profile that mirrors its scent—sweet, tangy pineapple layered with sour diesel undertones. The effects are uplifting and mentally stimulating, often sparking creativity, focus, and an energetic buzz that’s perfect for daytime use. Its terpene profile is rich in limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its mood-boosting qualities and subtly relaxing body finish.
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
