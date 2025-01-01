THC: 665 mg

TERPENES: 3.6%

MELT SCALE: 65%

LINEAGE: Tally Man x Papaya Flow Diesel

TASTE: Fruit, Diesel, Spicy

FEELING: Soothed, Uplifted

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Tally Man Diesel is a vibrant hybrid born from the fusion of Tally Man and Papaya Flow Diesel, delivering a bold and flavorful profile. Its aroma blends tropical papaya and overripe fruit with sharp diesel and citrus zest, while the flavor carries notes of sweet melon, earthy spice, and gassy undertones. The effects are balanced yet pronounced—elevating the mind with a creative buzz before settling into a calming, body-centered relaxation. Dominant terpenes include Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, contributing to its uplifting yet grounding character.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

read more