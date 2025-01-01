About this product
THC: 665 mg
TERPENES: 3.6%
MELT SCALE: 65%
LINEAGE: Tally Man x Papaya Flow Diesel
TASTE: Fruit, Diesel, Spicy
FEELING: Soothed, Uplifted
FARM: Emerald Queen Farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.
Tally Man Diesel is a vibrant hybrid born from the fusion of Tally Man and Papaya Flow Diesel, delivering a bold and flavorful profile. Its aroma blends tropical papaya and overripe fruit with sharp diesel and citrus zest, while the flavor carries notes of sweet melon, earthy spice, and gassy undertones. The effects are balanced yet pronounced—elevating the mind with a creative buzz before settling into a calming, body-centered relaxation. Dominant terpenes include Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, contributing to its uplifting yet grounding character.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
