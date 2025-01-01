"THC: 665 mg

TERPENES: 3.6%

MELT SCALE: 72%

LINEAGE: Tally Man x Papaya Flow Diesel

TASTE: Fruit, Diesel, Spicy

FEELING: Soothed, Uplifted

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Tally Man Diesel is a vibrant hybrid born from the fusion of Tally Man and Papaya Flow Diesel, delivering a bold and flavorful profile. Its aroma blends tropical papaya and overripe fruit with sharp diesel and citrus zest, while the flavor carries notes of sweet melon, earthy spice, and gassy undertones. The effects are balanced yet pronounced—elevating the mind with a creative buzz before settling into a calming, body-centered relaxation. Dominant terpenes include Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, contributing to its uplifting yet grounding character.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."

read more