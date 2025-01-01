THC: 723 mg

TERPENES: 4.0 %

MELT SCALE: 65%

LINEAGE: Jungle Cake x Lava Cake

TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Earthy

FEELING: Calm, Energized, Clear-headed

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Triple Junction delivers a balanced and flavorful experience, combining earthy pine, zesty citrus, and a touch of diesel on the finish. Its aroma is fresh and layered, with bright citrus notes, herbal undertones, and a subtle fuel-like edge. The effects start with an uplifting cerebral buzz that gently settles into full-body relaxation, making it ideal for unwinding or staying calmly focused. Its terpene profile—featuring myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene—supports its soothing and mood-enhancing qualities.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

