POTENCY: 73%

TERPENES:6.6%

LINEAGE: Tropicana, Cherry Cookies

TASTE: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric. Happy, Energized

FARM: Bon Vivant

PLACE GROWN: Mendocino, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Bon Vivant Farms, a family-owned farm rooted in Willits, Mendocino County—heart of the Emerald Triangle—where cannabis is cultivated with care, tradition, and respect for the land. As a Clean Green Certified farm, every crop is organically grown without harmful chemicals and lab tested for purity and potency. From seed to flower, our craft reveals a spectrum of flavors and effects waiting to be discovered.



Tropical Cherries, bred by Relentless Genetics, is a vibrant hybrid born from Tropicana and Cherry Cookies. Its flavor profile bursts with sweet citrus layered over earthy cherry undertones, creating a balanced yet refreshing taste. Known for its uplifting effects, this strain enhances mood, boosts energy, and sharpens focus—making it a great choice for those seeking productivity and a heightened sense of well-being. Tropical Cherry’s dominant terpene is caryophyllene, supported by limonene and linalool, which together contribute to its bright, invigorating character.



Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.

