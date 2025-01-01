About this product
POTENCY: 73%
TERPENES:6.6%
LINEAGE: Tropicana, Cherry Cookies
TASTE: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
FEELING: Euphoric. Happy, Energized
FARM: Bon Vivant
PLACE GROWN: Mendocino, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Bon Vivant Farms, a family-owned farm rooted in Willits, Mendocino County—heart of the Emerald Triangle—where cannabis is cultivated with care, tradition, and respect for the land. As a Clean Green Certified farm, every crop is organically grown without harmful chemicals and lab tested for purity and potency. From seed to flower, our craft reveals a spectrum of flavors and effects waiting to be discovered.
Tropical Cherries, bred by Relentless Genetics, is a vibrant hybrid born from Tropicana and Cherry Cookies. Its flavor profile bursts with sweet citrus layered over earthy cherry undertones, creating a balanced yet refreshing taste. Known for its uplifting effects, this strain enhances mood, boosts energy, and sharpens focus—making it a great choice for those seeking productivity and a heightened sense of well-being. Tropical Cherry’s dominant terpene is caryophyllene, supported by limonene and linalool, which together contribute to its bright, invigorating character.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
