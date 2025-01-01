THC: 750 mg

TERPENES: 2.8%

MELT SCALE:64%

LINEAGE: Upgrade x Banana Punch

TASTE: Tropical, Spicy, Earthy

FEELING: Soothed, Focused, Uplifted

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Upgraded Banana, a flavorful hybrid born from crossing Upgrade and Banana Punch, delivers a rich blend of sweet tropical fruit and overripe banana notes with hints of earth and spice on the finish. Its aroma is equally indulgent, offering a creamy, fruity scent with a subtle herbal undertone. This strain provides a balanced high that eases the body into relaxation while keeping the mind lifted and lightly focused. Its terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its soothing, mood-enhancing effects.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

