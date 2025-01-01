THC: 750 mg

TERPENES: 2.8%

MELT SCALE:64%

LINEAGE: Upgrade x Banana Punch

TASTE: Tropical, Spicy, Earthy

FEELING: Soothed, Focused, Uplifted

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Upgraded Banana, a flavorful hybrid born from crossing Upgrade and Banana Punch, delivers a rich blend of sweet tropical fruit and overripe banana notes with hints of earth and spice on the finish. Its aroma is equally indulgent, offering a creamy, fruity scent with a subtle herbal undertone. This strain provides a balanced high that eases the body into relaxation while keeping the mind lifted and lightly focused. Its terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its soothing, mood-enhancing effects.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine

