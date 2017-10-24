Zkittlez 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (High Water Farms)

by NASHA
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

THC: 650 mg per package
TERPENES: 4.00%

LINEAGE: Grape Ape x Grapefruit
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Gassy
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: High Water Farm
PLACE GROWN: Holmes Flat, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Dryfarmed, Sungrown, Native soil

Dry-farmed by the High Water Farm, a Sun + Earth Certified cultivator, that is located near the beautiful Eel River, Humboldt County.Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain which emits a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of the day.

About this strain

The Original Z (popularly known under an infringing candy name) is an indica hybrid marijuana strain bred from an alleged mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This sweet, tropical confection-flavored cultivar came to market in the 2010s. According to the story, the cultivar came from an individual dubbed Gas Station Bob. Working as Terp Hogz, the growers Fields and Tony Mendo popularized Z with the help of 3rd Gen Family's Brandon Parker—growing the strain, entering it into contests, and making new crosses. The Original Z won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup, the 2023 King of Z Hill, and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. Both Terp Hogz and 3rd Gen Fam—as well as other breeders—continue to refine the varietal. In 2023, Terp Hogz announced they will use the name "The Original Z," as part of a settlement with a candy company over alleged trademark infringement. This strain features medium-sized, spongy green colas that with a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of The Original Z are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

