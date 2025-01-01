About this product
Prepare to embark on a remarkable journey into the world of Watermelon Wonder, now available in a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio 1g infused pre-roll. This sought-after hybrid strain brings together a perfect fusion of flavors, immersing your senses in the tranquilizing essence of ripe watermelon. Brace yourself for an indulgent symphony of sensations as Watermelon Wonder enchants you with its mouthwatering sweetness and captivating fruity notes.
Beyond its extraordinary flavor profile, our 1 gram infused Watermelon Wonder pre-roll promises an exceptional experience for both mind and body. With each inhalation, you'll be transported to a state of calm and relaxation, as this strain delivers a well-balanced buzz that gently soothes and elevates. Experience the harmonious interplay between serene tranquility and a subtle boost of energy, allowing you to gracefully navigate your day. Be prepared to savor the finer flavors in life, as Watermelon Wonder may gently awaken your appetite.
Watermelon Wonder demonstrates its versatility as a strain, offering effective relief for a range of conditions, including appetite loss, chronic fatigue, pain, and depression. Its unique blend of flavors and therapeutic properties makes it the ultimate choice for those seeking an exceptional cannabis experience. Immerse yourself in the wonders of Watermelon Wonder and embark on a sensory adventure that will leave a lasting impression, with the calming embrace of CBD and the expected effect of a balanced 1:1 ratio guiding your way.
Watermelon Wonder - 1:1 CBD + THC Botanical Terpene 1g Pre-Roll
National Cannabis CompanyPre-rolls
About this product
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-1001338114B
