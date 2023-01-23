About this product
Let's face it, blackberries are the mother of all berries. huge, plump, juicy, and mouthwateringly tasty. Whether it's an actual berry, or our Blackberry Kush 1g pre-roll, one taste will have you doing a silly little happy dance. Indulge in the sweet, fruity flavor of National Cannabis Co.'s Blackberry Kush infused 1g pre-roll. This sativa is the perfect blend of quality flower and Blackberry terpene-infused oil, resulting in a taste sensation that's sure to please.
Crafted with only the finest ingredients, including cannabis, cannabis oil, and natural botanical terpenes, National Cannabis Co.'s Blackberry Kush delivers a unique and satisfying experience. With a flavorful blend of hashy notes and sweet berry undertones, every inhale will transport you to a place of peace and happiness.
This powerful sativa is also known for pain management, providing a strong, motivating body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. So why wait? Get your hands on National Cannabis Co.'s Blackberry Kush 1g Pre-roll today and experience the ultimate combination of flavor and potency!
Crafted with only the finest ingredients, including cannabis, cannabis oil, and natural botanical terpenes, National Cannabis Co.'s Blackberry Kush delivers a unique and satisfying experience. With a flavorful blend of hashy notes and sweet berry undertones, every inhale will transport you to a place of peace and happiness.
This powerful sativa is also known for pain management, providing a strong, motivating body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. So why wait? Get your hands on National Cannabis Co.'s Blackberry Kush 1g Pre-roll today and experience the ultimate combination of flavor and potency!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B