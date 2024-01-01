About this product
Embark on an extraordinary flavor odyssey as you immerse yourself in the realm of Blood Orange Gelato, now available in a 1g Cartridge. This highly coveted sativa strain unveils a mesmerizing fusion of flavors that evokes the essence of freshly sliced oranges. Prepare to indulge your senses in an alluring symphony of sensations, as Blood Orange captivates with its spicy-sweet citrus notes intertwined with hints of tangy earthiness.
Beyond its exceptional flavor profile, our 1g infused Blood Orange Gelato cartridge offers an uplifting experience for the mind. With each inhale, you'll be transported to a state of blissful euphoria, seamlessly blending tranquility with a subtle undercurrent of energizing vigor. Feel your worries melt away as you embrace a profound sense of calm and relaxation, gently complemented by a surge of renewed vitality. Prepare for an insatiable appetite and the pleasure of succumbing to a delightful case of the munchies.
Blood Orange Gelato showcases its versatility as a strain, offering effective relief for various conditions including appetite loss, chronic fatigue, pain, and depression. Its unique combination of flavors and therapeutic effects makes it an exceptional choice for those searching for an extraordinary cannabis experience. Embark on a journey of sensory exploration, as Blood Orange takes you on a profound adventure that will leave an indelible impression. Get ready to savor the wonders of Blood Orange in a convenient and potent 1g cartridge, elevating your cannabis experience to new heights.
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-1001338114B
