Prepare yourself for a captivating flavor experience as you explore the world of Cherry Cola, now available in a 1g vape cartridge. This indica-dominant strain is a true delight for the senses, with its focus on delivering a bold and tantalizing cherry flavor. Let the rich, fruity notes transport you to a realm of indulgence and relaxation, making it the perfect choice for winding down during nighttime.



Cherry Cola comes to us from the legendary hybrid OG Kush with a purple-flowering phenotype of the indica landrace Afghani. This carefully curated lineage contributes to its well-balanced effects and distinct characteristics. With over-the-top THC levels, our Cherry Cola offers a potent experience that satisfies both the palate and the mind.



Experience the allure of Cherry Cola and its harmonious blend of flavor and effects. This strain offers more than just a robust cherry taste; it presents a journey of relaxation and balance. Let the 1g vape cartridge unlock the full potential of Cherry Cola, allowing you to savor the essence of this exceptional strain with each inhalation. We can assure you that the robust cherry flavors of Cherry Cola will leave a lasting impression, making it a must-try for enthusiasts seeking a truly remarkable vaping experience.

