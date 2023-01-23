Taste the rainbow with our Creamsicle! Actually, if we could get an all-Creamsicle rainbow, that would be great. This Indica is a flavor explosion of sweet orange and juicy citrus, with a creamy finish that will tantalize your taste buds. Light up and enjoy a happy, uplifting high that will clear your mind and leave you feeling refreshed. Due to its high THC content, it's been known for being a natural relief from chronic nausea and anxiety. So go ahead, indulge in the sweet and tangy Creamsicle treat, and experience a flavorful journey like no other.
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?