Remember rolling your eyes when your mom brought home the Costco-sized bag of tangerines but all of a sudden you had devoured all by two and you were begging her to return to the store for a new batch? Well, that's our Tangie, next thing you know it'll be permanently on your shopping list. Experience the ultimate in flavor and excitement with National Cannabis Co's Tangie .5-gram joint 3-pack! This Sativa strain is expertly crafted to deliver a burst of tropical citrus flavor with every puff. The tangy and sweet taste of tangerine will transport you to a tropical paradise and leave you feeling uplifted and refreshed. The energetic and invigorating effects of this sativa strain make it the perfect choice for your next adventure or social gathering. Whether you're an experienced smoker or new to cannabis, National Cannabis Co's Tangie .5-gram joint 3-pack is the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a little extra excitement to their day. So why wait? Treat yourself to the ultimate in flavor and enjoyment with National Cannabis Co's Tangie .5-gram joint 3-pack today!

Show more