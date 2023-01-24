About this product
Remember rolling your eyes when your mom brought home the Costco-sized bag of tangerines but all of a sudden you had devoured all by two and you were begging her to return to the store for a new batch? Well, that's our Tangie, next thing you know it'll be permanently on your shopping list. Experience the ultimate in flavor and excitement with National Cannabis Co's Tangie .5-gram joint 3-pack! This Sativa strain is expertly crafted to deliver a burst of tropical citrus flavor with every puff. The tangy and sweet taste of tangerine will transport you to a tropical paradise and leave you feeling uplifted and refreshed. The energetic and invigorating effects of this sativa strain make it the perfect choice for your next adventure or social gathering. Whether you're an experienced smoker or new to cannabis, National Cannabis Co's Tangie .5-gram joint 3-pack is the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a little extra excitement to their day. So why wait? Treat yourself to the ultimate in flavor and enjoyment with National Cannabis Co's Tangie .5-gram joint 3-pack today!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B