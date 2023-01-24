About this product
Chocolaty, check..... minty, check..... balanced, check..... tasty, check..... stony, check CHECK. Indulge in the flavor feast of our 1-gram Botanical Terpene-Infused Mint Chocolate joint! This perfectly blended Indica is a delightful combination of premium flower and botanically infused oil that will tantalize your taste buds with its rich chocolate minty cookie flavor.
As you inhale, the aroma intensifies, enveloping you in a delightful mix of chocolate and mint. The energetic high from this joint will lift your mind and motivate you, helping you stay focused and on top of your game. But don't be fooled by its uplifting high - the Indica properties of this joint will keep your body relaxed and sedated, making it the perfect choice for those seeking relief from chronic pain, headaches, appetite loss, depression, and fatigue.
With its high THC levels, the Mint Chocolate pre-roll is the perfect way to unwind and treat your senses to a truly delightful and flavorful experience. So sit back, light up, and enjoy the ride!
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B