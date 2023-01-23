Who doesn't want to sit on the beach sipping mai tais and piña coladas? We sure do, and these Sativa-dominant Trainwreck joints will have you doing the hula in no time. Packing a potent punch of overwhelming Tropical flavor, these joints are perfect for those seeking a long-lasting and upbeat buzz. With the unique combination of earthy and fruity scents and a predominantly pineapple taste, it's a sensory journey you won't forget. Experience the rush of euphoria and awaken your creativity. With its high THC content, Tropical Trainwreck has been known to help with migraines, pain, and arthritis, as well as anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. All aboard the Tropical Trainwreck cruise ship, we'll meet you in Flavorville!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?