Like Auntie Millie's farm fresh, roadside apricot jam. You know the kind, the ones that require a vice grip to get the lid off? The kind that makes the effort to open the jar well worth it. The kind that has you driving from county to county looking for the best apricot-worthy biscuit..... that's this cart.
To experience a moment of peace and relaxation, try our 1-gram Tsour Apricot Vape Cartridge. Infused with sweet melon and apricot flavors, this cartridge provides a smooth and refreshing taste with every use. The light strength of this strain ensures you can enjoy a calming moment without feeling weighed down by drowsiness or burnout. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply want to enjoy some time to yourself, the Tsour Apricot Vape Cartridge is a perfect choice. So sit back, relax, and let the sweet and fruity aroma transport you to a state of tranquility.
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B