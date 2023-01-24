Like Auntie Millie's farm fresh, roadside apricot jam. You know the kind, the ones that require a vice grip to get the lid off? The kind that makes the effort to open the jar well worth it. The kind that has you driving from county to county looking for the best apricot-worthy biscuit..... that's this cart.



To experience a moment of peace and relaxation, try our 1-gram Tsour Apricot Vape Cartridge. Infused with sweet melon and apricot flavors, this cartridge provides a smooth and refreshing taste with every use. The light strength of this strain ensures you can enjoy a calming moment without feeling weighed down by drowsiness or burnout. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply want to enjoy some time to yourself, the Tsour Apricot Vape Cartridge is a perfect choice. So sit back, relax, and let the sweet and fruity aroma transport you to a state of tranquility.

Show more