Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction knew the importance of a Vanilla Shake, a $5 Vanilla Shake to be exact. We couldn't agree more. Savor the luxurious, velvety flavor of our Vanilla Shake with National Cannabis Co.'s 1-gram pre-roll. Each puff offers ample chances to enjoy the smooth and creamy taste that tantalizes your senses. Perfect for relaxing after a long day or seeking a peaceful escape, Vanilla Shake's Hybrid effects provide a calming body high that eases stress and tension, leaving you feeling relaxed and tranquil. With its creamy and enjoyable flavor, this pre-roll is a must-try for those seeking a delicious and calming experience. Don't miss out on this decadent treat, get National Cannabis Co.'s Vanilla Shake pre-rolls today.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?