With a name like Raspberry Skywalker, we'd be remiss to not make a pun about getting so high you feel like you're in outer space. We'll let these 1-gram joints do that for you. Unleash the sweet, herbaceous flavor explosion with Raspberry Skywalker. This rare hybrid combines the juicy essence of raspberries with the gassy, spicy notes of Skywalker OG to create a truly unique and delicious experience. The perfect choice for those seeking an appetite stimulant and a relaxing escape from daily stressors.



Expertly crafted by blending Skywalker OG terpenes with natural botanical terpenes, Raspberry Skywalker is sure to uplift and bring a smile to your face. Not to mention, its mild body high has been known to soothe aches and pains, making it an excellent choice for a cozy night in. If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, or insomnia, let Raspberry Skywalker be your nighttime companion. And for those days when you need a little extra boost, its appetite-inducing properties are here to help. Say hello to a sweet escape with our 1-gram Botanical Terpene-Infused Raspberry Skywalker pre-roll.

Show more