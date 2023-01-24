National Cannabis Co. - Raspberry Skywalker - Botanical Terpene 1g Pre-Roll
About this product
With a name like Raspberry Skywalker, we'd be remiss to not make a pun about getting so high you feel like you're in outer space. We'll let these 1-gram joints do that for you. Unleash the sweet, herbaceous flavor explosion with Raspberry Skywalker. This rare hybrid combines the juicy essence of raspberries with the gassy, spicy notes of Skywalker OG to create a truly unique and delicious experience. The perfect choice for those seeking an appetite stimulant and a relaxing escape from daily stressors.
Expertly crafted by blending Skywalker OG terpenes with natural botanical terpenes, Raspberry Skywalker is sure to uplift and bring a smile to your face. Not to mention, its mild body high has been known to soothe aches and pains, making it an excellent choice for a cozy night in. If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, or insomnia, let Raspberry Skywalker be your nighttime companion. And for those days when you need a little extra boost, its appetite-inducing properties are here to help. Say hello to a sweet escape with our 1-gram Botanical Terpene-Infused Raspberry Skywalker pre-roll.
About this brand
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!
National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.
All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?
American Smoke, American Smooth
State License(s)
030-1001338114B