About this product

Seed to Sale Show is the only national show focused solely on innovative best practices, science, and cutting-edge technology surrounding the whole life cycle of the cannabis plant grown, processed, and sold in a regulated market.



This February 12-13, more than 3,000 of the nation’s leading professionals will convene in Boston, MA, at the forefront of the cannabis industry’s technological advancement and modernization, to learn about the latest innovations behind the growing, extracting, infusing, marketing and retailing of cannabis in three highly-focused educational tracks



Attendees can explore more than 40,000 square feet of expo bringing together exhibitors and top industry professionals pioneering innovation and technology in all aspects of the cannabis economy. Shop for all of your business-to-business needs at NCIA events, known for having the highest concentration of legitimate buyers and sellers when compared to any other industry event, to make sure you stay successful in a highly competitive market.