About this product
INDICA DOMINANT
FLAVOR: Sweet banana fragrance with a musky fruit undertone.
EFFECTS: The euphoric effects bubblegum adds are softened to mental clarity while the body enters into a relaxed, tranquil state.
SUGGESTED MEDICAL USE: The combination of calming mental alertness and intense body high make the medicine ideal for treatment of daytime physical pain while the patient focuses on going about the day.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
420 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Native Seed®
Wife and husband founded, we wanted to create cannabis products we felt comfortable consuming. Our mission has always been to provide truly nutritious, delicious, consistent, and safe cannabis products for consumers while educating people on the benefits of healing foods and medicinal plants.
Focused on wellness, healthy cannabis-infused edibles, solventless concentrates, & boutique flowers, Native Seed creates artisan cannabis products made with the highest quality ingredients for the mind, body, + soul.
CANNABIS + BODY + WELLNESS
Your body relies on what you provide it. When you give your body wholesome, earth-given foods it generates the energy you need to be well and healthy. Cannabis offers many medicinal properties that enable us to live purely, just as nature intended. Mother Earth provides us with essentials including these healing plants, and plants rely on nature's natural cycle to live healthy, just as we do. When humans disrupt that cycle by contaminating crops with harmful chemicals, that transfers to the human body after consumption and in turn, does the opposite of the intention behind that nourishment.
We choose to keep the plant in its natural state and provide it with earth-given foods to thrive, just as we do. There are never any harmful chemicals in the cannabis products we offer because we believe that is unsafe for consumption by anyone or anything. We believe in the power of nutrient dense plants and the interaction between cannabis and healthy foods for optimum healing benefits.
We are passionate about health and wellness and that is our intention behind starting this company. We are committed to serving you the most quality cannabis California offers, guaranteed.
