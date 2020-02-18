About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
About this brand
Founded in 2009 under its original name, Natural Remedies, the family owned and operated business quickly adopted the nickname Natty Rems given by loyal medical patients and employees. As one of the first 5 medical dispensaries in Denver, Natural Remedies was quickly recognized not only for being the go to dispensary for quality cannabis, but also as a cannabis cultural center.
In 2015, we launched our in-house Natty Rems extractions where we process concentrates from in house grown material. Natty Rems represents all in-house production, and our CRx brand focuses on outside processing and collaborations with other cultivation centers.
After much deliberation, Natty Rems transferred ownership of the Natural Remedies storefront and dispensary in 2018 to pursue what we do best: cultivating award winning cannabis to provide high quality flower, concentrates, and cartridges to the Colorado market.