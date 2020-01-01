Our Experience Is Our Greatest Asset. Growing for over 40 years. After 40 years of experience growing hydroponic produce, our founder was inspired by cultivators and doctors in Colorado. He brought the initiative back to our operation in Ontario, with the desire to help patients through cannabis. Our produce expertise has seamlessly transitioned to this new crop. The result is premium, reliable medical cannabis. OUR GOALS ARE SIMPLE: - Become a trusted partner for doctors and patients looking to add medical cannabis as part of their treatment. - Maintain a secure and innovative growing facility that meets and exceeds Health Canada’s standards. - Provide a high-quality cannabis product at a fair price. Our 660,000 square foot facility, located in Leamington, Ontario, is the heart of our licensed cannabis production. Our extensive background in farming plus our unwavering ambition to share the benefits of medical cannabis has led us to be a major competitor in this burgeoning industry. We use leading-edge hydroponic farming practices to grow the finest products with a minimal carbon footprint.