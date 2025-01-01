Biscotti 14 is a hybrid strain that packs everything you want and more in the effects and taste department into each delicious toke. The Biscotti 14 high comes on with a rush of cerebral effects that launch your mind into a pure lifted state of unfocused bliss. As your mind settles, a calming body high will wash over our physical form, allowing you to kick back and relax without a care in the world. This high will quickly become giggly and stony, leaving you laughing at anything and everything around you. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, Biscotti 14 is often chosen to help with stress or anxiety, depression, mood swings, an pain. This bud has an insanely delicious sugary cookie flavor with a rich spicy exhale. The aroma is of earthy herbs and fruits with a notable cookie effect.

