Biscotti Sherbet is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Biscotti & Sunset Sherbet strains. This delicious combination creates the perfect dessert-like strain to help you get boosted yet relaxed on a lazy weekend afternoon. The flavor of Biscotti Sherbet is a great choice for any time of day, with hints of sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream accented by sour berry candies. The aroma takes it up a level, adding layers of sour citrus and skunky spice. The Biscotti Sherbet high will hit you as soon as you exhale, rushing into your mind with a burst of cerebral energy that puts a big smile on your face and gets your mental juices flowing instantly. As your mind flies higher and higher, a calming physical high will begin to settle in, keeping you anchored without affecting your mental energy level in the slightest. Biscotti Sherbet is known to help with stress, pain, depression, bipolar disorder and hypertension.

read more