Candy Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the iconic Zkittlez & Gelato strains. This gorgeous combination creates the perfect tasty strain with an amazingly intoxicating flavor and mellow yet lifted effects that take on both mind and body. The flavor of Candy Runtz is exactly what you’d expect given its name, with hints of sweet fruity caramel candies accented by sour citrus and juicy, ripe berries. The aroma is just as delicious, with a bouquet of fresh fruits, sour citrus and creamy, caramel candies. The Candy Runtz high will settle in with a mellow onset, slipping into both mind and body with a deep sense of relaxation that envelops your entire being with a sense of calm. As you settle down into this happy place, a lifted effect will creep into your mind, filling you with a heady euphoria that puts a big smile on your face. As your mind lifts higher and higher, your body will settle down into the couch and leave you feeling a bit locked down. Candy Runtz is known to help with stress, pain, fatigue, insomnia and depression or mood swings.

