Natural Dragonfly Wellness Pain Cream is a deeply stimulating salve that is designed to help soothe your muscles and joints. Formulated to penetrate, hydrate, and relieve, our pain cream uses the latest in direct application-dermatological science to help penetrate the dermal layer and deliver a strong dose of CBD to your afflicted areas!



For use on the back, neck, shoulders, chest, arms, legs, feet, hands, and joints.

