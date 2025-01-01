Creme Brule is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Platinum Kush with OG Kush & Girl Scout Cookies strains. Known for its insanely delicious flavor, Crème Brule packs a sweet vanilla and nutty taste into each and every delicious little toke. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a light influx of earthy woods and sweet herbs. The Crème Brule high is just as addictive as the flavor, with long lasting and lifted effects that are perfect for those days or nights when you just want to kick back and relax. You’ll feel a lifted onset hit your brain a few minutes after your last toke, filling you with a sense of pure happiness and a deep-felt feeling of relaxation. Soon, this effect will wash over the rest of your body, lulling you into a totally sedated state that can lead to couch-lock and a long and peaceful nap. Thanks to these effects and its high level of potency, Crème Brule is often chosen to help with depression, appetite loss or nausea, stress or anxiety, pain, insomnia, and fatigue.

