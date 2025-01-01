Unwind with Drippy High Minded Sodas, infused with 10mg THC and 10mg CBN for a perfectly balanced blend. This refreshing drink combines flavorful fizz with calming cannabinoids, delivering relaxation, smooth effects, and a deliciously elevated way to sip and chill.
Available in Grape Sunset, Strawberry Haze, and Citrus Fade, 1 or 4-pack.
Unwind with Drippy High Minded Sodas, infused with 10mg THC and 10mg CBN for a perfectly balanced blend. This refreshing drink combines flavorful fizz with calming cannabinoids, delivering relaxation, smooth effects, and a deliciously elevated way to sip and chill.
Available in Grape Sunset, Strawberry Haze, and Citrus Fade, 1 or 4-pack.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Natural Dragonfly Wellness is your neighborhood destination for relaxation and quality hemp-derived products. Visit our Neptune Beach lounge to sip, connect, and enjoy community events, or shop our online storefront for convenient, lab-tested selections delivered right to your door.