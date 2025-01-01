Unwind with Drippy High Minded Sodas, infused with 10mg THC and 10mg CBN for a perfectly balanced blend. This refreshing drink combines flavorful fizz with calming cannabinoids, delivering relaxation, smooth effects, and a deliciously elevated way to sip and chill.



Available in Grape Sunset, Strawberry Haze, and Citrus Fade, 1 or 4-pack.

