Lemon Pie, is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Amnesia Haze & Skunk #1 strains. With this bud, the name says it all in terms of flavor – each tasty little toke packs delicious citrusy nutty flavors wit ha light hint of fruity herbs and spices. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with hints of diesel and dank skunk and a sharp chemical effect that is released as the nugs are burned. The Lemon Pie high is just as unique as the flavor with lifted effects that are great for a day when you need to get up and moving but don’t have much of anything to really focus on. You’ll feel a sense of creativity wash over you at the onset, perfectly complementing an influx of happy energy and euphoria. A physical tingle accompanies this lifted cerebral state, causing you to feel slightly aroused at times. Lemon Pie is said to be perfect for helping with fatigue, depression, stress, insomnia, and appetite loss or nausea.