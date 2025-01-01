Enjoy a pure and potent experience with our 1 gram Live Rosin cartridges. Cold-press extracted for a clean, solventless finish, these carts deliver smooth draws rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. Available in a variety of strains to match your unique taste.
