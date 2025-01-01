USE THE PROMO CODE LEAFLY15 AT CHECKOUT FOR 15% OFF!



Dragonfly Chocolates contain a proprietary blend of newly discovered, all natural tryptamines & erinacines that are gaining recognition within the scientific community for their potential therapeutic effects by offering powerful psychedelic experiences with less undesirable side-effects like nausea and heavy body load.



Not only are our chocolates the real deal, many of our customers are actually reporting that they prefer our mushroom chocolates over traditional magic mushrooms. So whether you’re a well traveled veteran or brand new explorer, our cutting-edge Amanita & THC free chocolates can provide that brand new experience you’ve been dreaming of!



Available in Milk Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Milky Way Fudge, and Chocolate Crunch.