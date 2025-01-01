Pixie Stix is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Grape Pie & Sherbet BX1 strains. If you’re wondering what this bud tastes like, the name gives you every hint that you need. Pixie Stix packs a super sugary and sweet fruity candy flavor with touches of sour citrus and creamy vanilla cookies. The aroma is very similar, with a sugary vanilla cookie overtone accented by super sour citrus and sugary red fruits. The Pixie Stix high will hit you quickly, beginning as a tingle in the head that numbs the brain and eases away any mental aches or pains. This tingle will soon begin to spread throughout the rest of your body, helping you to stretch out and settle down in a state of pure relaxation that can be buzzy and arousing at times. A sedative feeling wraps everything up, allowing you to get to sleep if you need to. Pixie Stix a great choice for helping with stress, pain, PTSD, neuropathy or nerve pain, depression and insomnia.

