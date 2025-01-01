Our 1.5g pre-rolls are packed with premium, hemp-derived flower for a smooth, flavorful smoke. Perfectly rolled for convenience, each pre-roll delivers a slow, even burn and potent effects, making it ideal for sharing or enjoying solo.
Our 1.5g pre-rolls are packed with premium, hemp-derived flower for a smooth, flavorful smoke. Perfectly rolled for convenience, each pre-roll delivers a slow, even burn and potent effects, making it ideal for sharing or enjoying solo.
Available in a variety of strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Natural Dragonfly Wellness is your neighborhood destination for relaxation and quality hemp-derived products. Visit our Neptune Beach lounge to sip, connect, and enjoy community events, or shop our online storefront for convenient, lab-tested selections delivered right to your door.