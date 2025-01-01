USE THE PROMO CODE LEAFLY15 AT CHECKOUT FOR 15% OFF!



Sherb BX1 is an indica dominant hybrid strain created as a backcross of the infamous Sherbet strain. This potent bud offers a super-powered THC level alongside a mouthwatering flavor and soothing, nighttime effects that will have you dozing in no time flat. The taste of Sherb BX1 is exactly what you’d expect, with layers of creamy, citrusy gelato dancing across your tongue with each and every toke. The aroma adds new layers to the equation, with a hint of spicy fuel and gassy diesel blending with creamy vanilla gelato. The Sherb BX1 high will settle in slowly, building in creeping waves of calm that will drop both mind and body into a heavy relaxation. You’ll find your mind settled into a happy state while your body is dropped into a heavy couchlock. This combination will soon take a sedative plunge, leaving you dozing and sleepy. Sherb BX1 is a great choice for helping with stress, insomnia, pain, depression, insomnia, appetite loss or nausea and gastrointestinal disorders.